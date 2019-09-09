Brighton Fire Hosting 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

The Brighton Area Fire Authority is holding their annual ceremony in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives to protect others on 9-11.



The Fire Authority’s event will take place beginning at 6:30pm on Wednesday. BAFA Fire Chief Mike O’Brian said that while they are hosting it at Station 31, on Grand River, in Brighton, the ceremony is for any first responders and residents from the region. Typically 5 to 10 fire and police chiefs from Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw counties attend, along with the Sheriff’s Office and EMS community. O’Brian says this is a special time for remembrance and is reflected by the number of people who stop by the station to see the 9/11 Memorial. He said the massive piece twisted steel from the World Trade Center serves as a powerful reminder of “how raw, how cruel that day was.”



The ceremony typically lasts 30 to 45 minutes and consists of the presentation of colors, a performance of the National Anthem, a ringing of the fire bell in honor of those who lost their lives, and a laying of a memorial wreath at the steel girder. Fire and police chiefs will speak during the ceremony on the events from New York City, to Pennsylvania, to Washington D.C. on how it has affected their service. Chairs are provided, or people may bring their own to set up in the parking lot or on nearby lawns. (MK)