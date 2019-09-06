Brighton Area Fire Authority Hosting 5K 9/11 Memorial Run

September 6, 2019

The public is invited to take a fundraising run through downtown Brighton with first responders in memory of the events that took place on September 11th.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority is holding their annual 9/11 Memorial 5K Run/Walk Saturday morning. This all-ages event is open to everyone who remembers 9/11 and the sacrifices made by those who serve to protect others. Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian said that while many fire departments do 110-story stair climbs in remembrance of the event, no buildings in Brighton come close to being that high, so they do a run. O’Brian says that first responders, and many in the public who do participate however, still do so in full gear in honor of those heroes of 9/11. He says running the event will be firefighters in full protective gear, police officers in tactical gear, civilians with weighted vests, and even some disabled veterans taking part this year.



The run begins at 9AM at the Millpond in Brighton, goes down Main Street towards the high school, and finishes at the 9/11 Memorial at Station 31. Registration is $40, cash or check only, and can be done at the fire station this afternoon between 3 and 6pm, or at 7:30am Saturday morning in front of Running Lab, downtown. There will be prizes and awards for the fastest runners in several age groups and categories, along with a celebration held at the memorial following the run.



Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain and improve the 9/11 Memorial in front of the fire station, and used to help 9/11-related charities in the city that relative to first responder well-being. (MK)