Brighton American Legion Post 235 Honors Vietnam Veterans

March 25, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Brighton American Legion Post 235 is hosting an annual event this weekend to celebrate and honor local veterans who served during the Vietnam War from 1961-1975. The event is taking place Saturday, March 28 from 12-4pm at the American Spirit Centre on Grand River in Brighton.



Along with food and drink specials, a special coin will be given out to all veterans. Roger Deaton is Vice Commander for the American Legion, Department of Michigan. He says drink prices will be rolled back to 50 cents, the price a drink would have cost during the war. Meanwhile, Deaton says there will also be a jukebox playing jams from the 60s and 70s.



This year, a new banner will highlight all the major battles and bases from the war. The banner includes a big map and was donated by the Sons of the American Legion, a non-profit organization with the mission to serve U.S. veterans, the military, and their families through outreach programs. A link to more information on the organization is posted below.