Westbound I-96 Ramp To Grand River To Close In Brighton

November 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More closures and delays expected in the Brighton area.



MDOT advises the westbound I-96 ramp to Grand River will be closed from 7am Thursday, through 3pm on Saturday. The closure is needed to complete the traffic loops on the ramp.



Traffic will be detoured via the Latson Road off-ramp to Grand River.





Meanwhile, MDOT issued an earlier travel advisory for the area.



Westbound Grand River from Challis Road to Hilton Road will have daily intermittent single-lane closures lasting through Friday from 9am to 3pm for permit work.



Delays are expected and alternate routes are advised.



Photo: Google Street View