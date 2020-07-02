Brighton 4th Of July Parade Cancelled

July 2, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com







While changes had been made to try and hold the City of Brighton’s 4th of July parade, organizers say they have to cancel the event.



In a YouTube video, Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian said that city leaders had been working to keep citizens attending and participating in the parade safe, but that those efforts did not appear to be in compliance with the existing executive orders issued by the Governor. O’Brian says they are fearful that having the parade could aid in spreading the virus and their priority has always been to keep the community healthy.



O’Brian says while they want residents to stay home from the parade, they encourage everyone to still celebrate the nation’s birthday. He added that Main Street will still be closed from Friday afternoon through Saturday and is a great way to support local businesses.



The cancellation came after organizers had taken measures to try and factor in the pandemic, including asking that there be no handouts while also extending the route to allow for social distancing. But in the end, the determination was made that it was not going to be possible.



O’Brian thanked all of their volunteers, staff, public safety and parade participants for stepping up and helping prepare for the event.