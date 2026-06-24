Brighton Names 2026 Distinguished Alumni Wall Of Fame Honorees

June 24, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Three Brighton High School graduates will be honored this fall as the newest members of the Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.



Brighton Area Schools announced that Dr. Ron Hollis, Mike Monroe and Colleen “Tokai” Monroe have been selected as the 2026 honorees.



Dr. Hollis, a 1991 Brighton High School graduate, is being honored for his distinguished service in medicine and athletics. The district says Hollis was one of the top athletes in Brighton history and was named the 1991 Mr. Baseball recipient as the best player in the state. He played three years at the University of Michigan and spent four years in minor league baseball with the Dodgers and Red Sox before his career ended due to injury. Hollis later graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 2002 and is now a practicing orthopedic surgeon in Colorado Springs.



Mike Monroe, a 1981 graduate, is being honored for his work as a wildlife artist and children’s book illustrator. Monroe has been named Michigan Wildlife Artist of the Year and Michigan Habitat Artist of the Year, has won two duck stamp competitions and was named Brighton Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2017. He has also partnered with his wife, Colleen, to illustrate many of her children’s books.



Colleen Monroe, a 1982 graduate, is being honored for her achievements as an author. She is the author of several nationally bestselling children’s books, including A Wish to Be the Christmas Tree. Her stories have been read publicly by President George W. Bush, Katie Couric and Mitch Albom. Monroe has also served as a cross country and track coach for many years, is a member of the district’s support staff and has contributed in many ways as a community volunteer.



Brighton Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw said this year’s honorees reflect both achievement and service.



“We have another special class of BHS graduates that we are honoring this year,” Outlaw said. “This year’s honorees are a great combination of excellence and commitment to service. They stand as outstanding role models for all of our students.”



The inductees will be recognized during a ceremony Oct. 15 at Brighton High School in the STEAM Center. They will also take part in the homecoming parade and be honored at halftime of the homecoming football game Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.



Outlaw said the Wall of Fame continues to showcase the impact Brighton graduates are having beyond the district.

“Each year, we have been so proud to honor these truly distinguished alumni and the difference they are making in the world,” Outlaw said. “Their accomplishments shine a bright light on this community and what is possible with a Brighton education.”



This is the fifth year of the Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame program.