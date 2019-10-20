"Best Friends" Open Bookshop in Downtown Brighton

October 20, 2019

After going many years without one, downtown Brighton once again has a store that serves the needs of book lovers.



The co-owners of the new “Two Dandelions Bookshop" on Main St. in Brighton are Jeanne Blazo and Jeri Kay Thomas. The ladies, who are best friends, met when both were teaching at the Miller School in Brighton, which at that time was an all-kindergarten building. The women say they had a lot in common from day one, especially their passion for books.



At one time, downtown Brighton had three small, independent bookstores, but with the Internet and other modern inventions that occupy people’s time, that quickly changed. Local book lovers were particularly chagrined when the best known of them, “The Little Professor Book Store,” closed its doors.



After Border’s, in Brighton Towne Square, went out of business, that left only Barnes & Noble, in the Green Oak Village Place mall just outside Brighton to serve area book lovers. Barnes & Noble, like Border’s, is a big-box bookstore chain with a huge selection of books and other printed material. However, Blazo and Thomas don’t think big box bookstores are a threat to their new venture because they attract a different clientele and can’t match the coziness and friendly atmosphere of a small, independent bookstore like theirs. And they say for those who think 2 Dandelions might not have enough selection because of its size, not to worry. The women say if they don’t have what the customer is looking for in stock, they can order it, or the customer can order the book online. 2 Dandelions is a member of the American Booksellers Association, which describes itself as a not-for-profit trade organization that helps independent bookstores grow and succeed.



The selections at 2 Dandelions run the gamut, with sections on the related topics of lifestyle, healthy living, personal growth and family relationships, along with travel, hobbies, a section on Michigan and Michigan authors, and an extensive children’s section. Originally, they were going to call the bookstore “Two Friends”, but settled on “2 Dandelions” when they read an article touting the plant’s resilience.



The grand opening of 2 Dandelions last weekend was a rousing success, and the owners say made them many new friends whom they feel will become frequent customers. A special feature of the bookshop is its weekly book reading events specially aimed at children and held in the children’s section. they are Fairy Tale Friday and Family Story Time on Saturdays, each starting at 11 a.m. Store hours are 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. The bookstore is closed on Monday. It’s located in the lower level of The White Dress bridal shop at 209 W. Main St., Suite 205. There are two entrances - Main St. and via the North St. Parking Lot in the back. (TT)