Brigadier General Urges Howell Students to Seek Out, Ask Questions of Aging Veterans

November 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brigadier General (Ret) Doug Slocum, call sign "Odie,' was the guest speaker during the Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC's annual Veterans Day program Wednesday morning.



Slocum, who served as commander of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard base, urged those in attendance to speak with our aging veterans, learn their story before it's too late.



"World War II is the perfect example. We're losing that opportunity to hear about history. We're going to end up reading about history. And Vietnam is short to follow. Korean War veterans and everything else," Slocum told WHMI News.



"Now is our time to appreciate them. Love them. Those generations didn't 'talk' about what happened to them a whole lot, as much as today's generation likes to. Sometimes you have to go ask some questions, probe a little bit, connect with them."



Slocum praised Howell's 124 student members of the AFJROTC, one of just three Air Force Junior ROTCs in Michigan.



"I love anything that takes care of and puts a focus on our veterans," he said. "I was quick to say yes to this, because today I get to teach the next generation about our veterans, and how to talk to them and honor them."