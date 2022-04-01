Two Bridge Rebuilds in Washtenaw County

April 1, 2022

By Ken Rogulski / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Washtenaw County Road Commission has plans for two major bridge projects that could impact local commuters.



The east Delhi Road bridge in Scio township will be closed for four weeks…and the Maple Road bridge will be shut down for three months. The closures will not occur simultaneously, but will affect travel.



The zoom meeting will be held Thursday, April 7th at 11:30 in the morning with a brief question and answer session following. A recording of the meeting will be posted to the project web page afterwords.



For information, go to the Washtenaw County Road Commission website.