New Closures Coming On I-696

March 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The I-696 Restore the Reuther project is continuing with needed bridge work prompting new closures.



Closures include Inkster Road between 11 Mile and 12 Mile Roads and the southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to southbound M-10 (Lodge/Northwestern Highway).



Beginning on Monday and lasting through March 18th, Inkster Road will be closed between 11 Mile and 12 Mile Roads with local traffic allowed to access up to the I-696 bridge. A shoulder closure will remain through early May.



Inkster Road detours:



-Northbound Inkster Road will use westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Middle Belt Road, then eastbound 12 Mile Road to Inkster Road.



-Southbound Inkster Road will use westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Middle Belt Road, then eastbound 11 Mile Road to Inkster Road.



Beginning Tuesday, March 5th through late March, the southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to southbound M-10 (Lodge/Northwestern Highway) will be closed for bridge work.



Southbound US-24 ramp traffic will be detoured to northbound M-10, then use the crossover between 12 Mile and Franklin roads to southbound M-10.



This year, westbound I-696 is being rebuilt from east of US-24 to I-275 and both directions of traffic are currently sharing the eastbound side. Eastbound lanes were rebuilt in 2023.



Project details can be found at www.DrivingOakland.com. That link is provided.