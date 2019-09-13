Bridge Repair Work Will Again Close Lane Of I-96

September 13, 2019

Lane closures are again scheduled on I-96 in the Williamston area this weekend and officials say motorists should prepare for delays.



For the second weekend in a row, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be performing repairs on the westbound I-96 bridge decks at Deer Creek and Doan Creek near Williamston Road. Work is scheduled to start at 7am Sunday and be completed by 11am. M-DOT advises that westbound I-96 will have the left lane closed from Dietz Road to Zimmer Road. Delays are expected and an alternate route is advised.



Officials remind motorists that regular maintenance on bridges helps to improve and extend the service life of the structures and officials say closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area for both crews and motorists. (JK)