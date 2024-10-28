Bridge Prep Work Scheduled Tuesday on Northfield Twp's Main Street

October 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



On Tuesday, a contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin soil boring on Main St near Jennings Rd in Northfield Township.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The permitted work expected to take two days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Justin LaLonde at (517) 887-9181.