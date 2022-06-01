WED: Hill Road Lane Closure To Remain In Place After Bridge Hit

June 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lane closure will remain in place following a high-load hit in which the Hill Road overpass at US-23 in Genesee County sustained damage.



The Michigan Department of Transportation statewide bridge crew completed emergency repairs on the Hill Road overpass spanning northbound US-23, following damage sustained in a bridge hit on May 25th.



Crews recently completed work allowing traffic to safely open on northbound US-23 but will leave one lane of eastbound Hill Road closed until final repairs can be completed.



Design efforts are currently underway and will likely be completed through an expedited bid letting once final repairs are determined.



MDOT expects to complete final repairs by fall.



Photo: MDOT