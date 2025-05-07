Bridge Demolition Prompts Grand River Closures

May 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge demolition will result in a full closure of Grand River this week as part of the ongoing I-96 reconstruction in the Brighton area.



The bridge carrying westbound I-96 over Grand River is scheduled for demolition during nighttime hours this Thursday night and Friday night between 9pm and 6am.



Saturday night will be used as a backup night if necessary.



For motorist and worker safety, Grand River will be completely closed, again from 9pm to 6am each night.



Eastbound Grand River traffic will be detoured along Hilton Road and Old US-23 to Grand River.



Westbound Grand River traffic will be detoured along eastbound I-96, Spencer Road, and westbound I-96 to Grand River.



The eastbound I-96 on/off ramps and the westbound I-96 off ramp will remain open.