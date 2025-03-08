I-96/Lansing Road Closures For Bridge Maintenance Start Monday

March 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT will begin multiple closures this coming week on I-96 in the Lansing area to perform bridge maintenance – and motorists and commuters should expect delays.



Closures begin at 9am Monday, with some lasting through August.



MDOT advises the following:



-The northbound Lansing Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed from Monday, March 10th through 5pm Friday, August 29th.



-Westbound I-96 will have one lane closed between Lansing Road and M-99 from 9am Monday, March 10th through 5pm Tuesday, March 11th.



-Eastbound I-96 will have one lane closed from Lansing Road to Creyts Road from 9am Tuesday, March 11th until 3pm Wednesday, March 12th.



The work is part of a three-year, $44 (m) million investment on I-96.



The project includes rebuilding the eastbound and westbound I-96 bridges over Billwood Highway, the Grand River, M-99, and Washington Avenue.



Most of the work has already been completed in 2023 and 2024, with road work and crossover removal taking place this year.



The project is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.