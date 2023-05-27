Bridge Closures On US-23 Tuesday & Wednesday

May 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More bridge closures are planned in the Green Oak and Northfield Township areas as part of the US-23 Flex Route project.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled bridge closures that will impact traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The North Territorial Road bridge over US-23 will be closed on Tuesday from 8am to 6pm. All ramps to and from US-23 will be maintained.



Traffic will be detoured to utilize 6 Mile Road to get from east to west of the bridge.



Southbound US-23 to east North Territorial Road will utilize Whitmore Lake Road, Barton Drive, northbound US-23 and back to North Territorial Road.



On Wednesday, the 8 Mile Road bridge over US-23 will be closed, again from 8am to 6pm. All ramps to and from US-23 will be maintained.



Traffic will be detoured to utilize M-36 to get from east to west of the bridge.



Southbound US-23 to eastbound 8 Mile will utilize 6 Mile Road to Main Street and back to 8 Mile.



Northbound US-23 to west 8 Mile will utilize M-36 to Whitmore Lake Road and back to 8 Mile Road.