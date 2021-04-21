Extra Food Assistance Coming To Bridge Card Holders

April 21, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Bridge Card holders can expect to receive some additional assistance beginning later this week.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced that 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits through April as a response to the pandemic. Eligible clients will see the benefits on their Bridge Card April 24th to May 4th. These benefits will be loaded on to the card as a separate payment from the assistance that was provided earlier in the month.



Additionally, households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive additional benefits in April to bring all current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cases to the maximum monthly allowance if they are already not at that level. Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the benefits.



Those receiving food assistance can check their benefits balance by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling their toll free number 888-678-8914.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said that the state health department will continue to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table.