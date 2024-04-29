Bridge Alternative High School Principal Receives Award

A principal at a local alternative school was recently named “Administrator of the Year”.



Colleen Deaven serves as principal of the Bridge Alternative High School through Brighton Area Schools. She recently received the “Administrator of the Year” award for 2023-2024 from the Michigan Alternative Education Organization.



Deaven told WHMI it was exciting and heartwarming that she was nominated, and she’s humbled by the award.



The Bridge Alternative High School offers an educational program for young people ages 14 to 19 who are seeking an alternative school setting with additional support to achieve success. The mission of The Bridge is to “create a safe, caring, and supportive learning environment with an emphasis on inspiring students to achieve social, emotional, and intellectual success for post-secondary pursuits and professional work opportunities”.