8 Mile Road Bridge Closed Again Thursday

May 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bridge closure has been extended for a day in Northfield Township.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that the 8 Mile Road bridge will be closed again on Thursday.



During the closure, traffic will be detoured to utilize M-36 to get from east to west of the bridge.



In addition, southbound US-23 to east 8 Mile will utilize 6 Mile Road to Main Street and back to 8 Mile.



Northbound US-23 to west 8 Mile will utilize M-36 to Whitmore Lake Road and back to M-36.



The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 8am to 2pm Thursday.