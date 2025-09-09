Road Closure For Bridge Replacement Project In Lyon Township

September 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bridge replacement project is starting up in Lyon Township.



12 Mile Road will be closed between Martindale Road and Milford Road from Wednesday, September 10th through mid-November to replace the 12 Mile Road bridge over the Novi-Lyon Drain. That section of 12 Mile Road carries approximately 230 vehicles daily.



The Road Commission for Oakland County advises that during the closure, access to homes within this section of 12 Mile will be maintained east and west of the closure.



The detour route for thru-traffic is 12 Mile Road to Martindale Road to 11 Mile Road to Pontiac Trail to New Hudson Drive to Milford Road, back to 12 Mile Road and vice versa.



The bridge replacement cost is combined with two other nearby bridge replacement projects in Lyon Township on Spaulding and Martindale roads for a total cost of $4.1 million, with most of the funding provided by the Michigan Local Bridge Program. Dan’s Excavating of Shelby Township is the contractor for the three bridges.



For more information on the project, visit the provided link.