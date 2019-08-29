Convicted Sex Offender Charged In New Indecent Exposure Case

A convicted sex offender has been arraigned on charges in connection with an indecent exposure incident at a park in Highland Township.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23rd, a Highland Township resident observed a male subject, later identified as 34-year-old Brian Dean Pochron of Pontiac, standing near a pavilion area in Dodge Park #10. The Office says the resident observed Pochron pulling his pants down exposing his buttocks, and that he proceeded to lay on his stomach across a picnic table with his buttocks exposed. The resident videotaped the incident on his cell phone. Police say soon after, Pochron ran to his own car, covered the license plate with a t-shirt and drove away. An investigation was immediately launched and a deputy with the Highland Township substation recognized Pochron from a previous indecent exposure incident in the area. Pochron was located and interviewed by Detectives. During the interview, he admitted to exposing himself at the park to attract a male companion and claimed he was ‘fishing’ to see if the witness was interested in him.



A warrant was obtained for indecent exposure and Pochron was located at his place of employment in Waterford Township. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. He has since been arraigned in 52-1 District Court and was given a $10,000 cash surety bond with no 10%. If released, Pochron must verify his home address with the court and he is prohibited from returning to Dodge Park #10.



Meanwhile, the Office noted that Pochron is currently listed on the Sex Offender Registry for life. In 2003, Pochron was convicted of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 and served prison time. In 2017, he was convicted of indecent exposure after he was found lying completely nude on a walking trail in Highland Township. He is said to have completed probation for the 2017 incident this past July. (JM)