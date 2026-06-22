Brian Osborn Named New Athletic Dir. for Howell Public Schools

June 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools has selected Brian Osborn to serve as its next athletic director beginning August 1.



Osborn currently serves as the district's Assistant Co-Curricular Director. He will replace John Young, who will retire at the end of July after 10 years of service to Howell Public Schools.



“Brian’s deep commitment to students, staff, and families, along with his leadership abilities, will help continue the strong legacy and tradition of Highlander Athletics,” said Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.D., superintendent of Howell Public Schools. “I have been impressed with Brian’s work and passion for creating positive opportunities for our students, and I am confident he is the right person to lead our Athletic Department. I would also like to thank John Young for his years of dedicated service to the district.”



“I am honored and excited to serve as the next Athletic Director for Howell Public Schools and grateful for the confidence placed in me by Dr. MacGregor and the district leadership team,” said Osborn.



“Making the move to Howell has been one of the best decisions of my professional and personal life, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue serving this outstanding community. I want to recognize John Young for his leadership, mentorship, and friendship, as well as the strong foundation he has built for Howell Athletics. My commitment is to enhance the student-athlete experience, support and develop our coaches and staff, pursue success in competition and the classroom, and continue investing in our programs and facilities. Together, we will build on our proud traditions while creating new opportunities for future Highlanders and strengthening our culture of excellence as #OneHowell.”



As the district’s Assistant Co-Curricular Director, Osborn has helped oversee Howell Public Schools K-12 athletic and co-curricular programs, coordinate events and facility operations, and work closely with students, staff, families, and community stakeholders to support student participation and success.



Prior to joining Howell Public Schools, Osborn served for 9 years as director of athletics for Fowlerville Community Schools, according to a release from HPS.



He previously worked as a physical education teacher at Corunna Public Schools and held numerous coaching positions in baseball, football, basketball, and golf. Throughout his career, he has also served in leadership roles with the Capital Area Activities Conference, the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, and the Michigan High School Athletic Association.



Osborn earned a Master of Science degree in athletic administration and coaching from Western Kentucky University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in social studies, with a minor in health, physical education, and recreation, from Aquinas College.