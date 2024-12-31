Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Victim

December 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young victim in Grand Blanc Township.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media to inform the public about the case, calling it “a parent’s worst nightmare”.



Swanson said 32-year-old Brian Scott McCarrick from Bay City started communicating with the victim from where he worked and where the victim lived. He said McCarrick was a handy man and started grooming the 13-year-old victim.



Swanson said communication started simple but later led to cell phones being dropped off to the victim - a middle school student.



Swanson said the two would meet in the school parking lot, McCarrick would pick her up and then take her to the bus stop and back, and assaults would occur – unbeknownst to anybody.



Swanson said the victim’s parent went into their room to find the window open and the suspect running away and called 911. A phone and communications were traced to McCarrick.



Grand Blanc Township Police worked with G.H.O.S.T, or The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, which works to protect communities from the threat of sexual predators and fight against sex trafficking.



Swanson said because of the school system and how it worked with law enforcement, as well as Grand Blanc Township Police and Bay City Police, McCarrick was taken into custody before Christmas and remains jailed.



McCarrick has been charged with 11 felony counts that include 1st degree CSC, eight counts of 3rd degree CSC, using computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.



Swanson noted that predators “have no days off and do not quit” - further encouraging parents to talk with their kids and be vigilant.



As with any G.H.O.S.T. case, Swanson said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should call 911, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422, or Grand Blanc Township Police at 810-424-2611.



