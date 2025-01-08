BeGole Sworn Into Office For Second Term

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area lawmaker was recently sworn into office for a second term.



Republican State Representative Brian BeGole was sworn in by Michigan Supreme Court Justice David F. Viviano.



BeGole represents the 71st House District, which includes Argentine Township, Owosso, and a portion of Mundy Township in Genesee County. It also includes Corunna, Durand, Perry, Bancroft, Byron, Morrice, New Lothrop, Vernon, portions of Lennon and Ovid, and the townships of Antrim, Bennington, Burns, Caledonia, Fairfield, Hazelton, Middlebury, New Haven, Owosso, Perry, Rush, Shiawassee, Venice and Vernon in Shiawassee County; Chesaning, Oakley, Brady Township, Chesaning Township and Maple Grove Township in Saginaw County; and Gaines Township in Genesee County.



BeGole, of Antrim Township, was recently selected by his House Republican colleagues as Assistant Floor Leader for the 2025-2026 term. He will help lead legislative efforts for Republicans during House session and ensure parliamentary procedure and House rules are followed.



The Republican caucus regained majority in 2025 after serving in minority during the 2023-2024 legislative term. Michigan Democrats previously held control of both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office.



The Michigan House of Representatives will hold its first session day of the new term Wednesday.