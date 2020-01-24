Brennan Transferred Out Of Livingston County Jail

An ex-Livingston County judge who was removed from office and convicted of perjury is now behind bars, although in a different county.



Theresa Brennan was booked this morning into the Livingston County Jail after she was sentenced last week to serve six months in jail following her guilty plea to a charge of perjury. The plea was in exchange for two lesser charges of tampering with evidence and misconduct in office being dropped. While Brennan was booked into the local jail, she was moved not long after. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI Brennan was transferred to a different jail today and taking all factors into account he felt it was best. The location of where Brennan will be incarcerated is not being released.



Brennan was also ordered to serve 18 months of probation and complete 200 hours of community service. The charges were filed by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office following a lengthy investigation by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission that concluded she violated her oath of office on a number of issues, most prominently her inappropriate relationship with Michigan State Police Detective Sean Furlong, who served as the chief prosecution witness in the murder trial of Jerome Kowalski, over which she presided. Kowalski’s conviction was vacated after the revelation of the relationship. He’s currently set for a re-trial in June. (JK)