Breanne Green Appointed To HPS Board Of Education

June 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Public Schools Board of Education is welcoming its newest member.



The Board appointed Breanne Green to fill a vacant board seat during a special meeting on Monday. The vacancy was created when Steve Dault resigned last month.



Following her appointment, Green was administered the Oath of Office and joined the Board of Education at the board table for the remainder of the meeting.



The district said “Green is a community engagement professional with experience in strategic planning, systems improvement, and collaborative leadership. Since moving to Howell in 2012, she has been actively involved in Howell Public Schools through PTO leadership, booster organizations, district committees, school improvement efforts, parent advisory groups, and the Bond Leadership Team. Green is the parent of a rising junior at Howell High School and of a Howell High School alumnus”.



Eleven candidates met the qualifications to apply for the vacant board seat.



The candidates were Brandon Barefield, Stephanie Carney, Joe Cartwright, Adam Doby, Carrie Fairbanks, Breanne Green, Carolyn Glogoski, Stephanie Leitch, J.J. Lewis, Mathew Lovrenich and Stephanie Schlittler-Gutting.



As part of the application process, each candidate submitted a letter of interest and responses to qualifying questions.



During the June 8th Board of Education meeting, each candidate made a brief statement to the Board and responded to questions.



At this past Monday’s special meeting, Board members ranked their top candidates to narrow the field to three finalists. The Board then discussed the finalists and conducted a second and third round of rankings. Green received the highest ranking in the third round of ranking, leading to a motion to appoint her to the Board of Education.



Green will serve on the Board of Education through the November 3rd election, when voters will elect a candidate to complete the remainder of the term. The term expires December 31st, 2030.