Jackson Couple Awaiting Arraignment After Fleeing Police On New Year's Day

January 2, 2019

Two suspects who were taken into custody on New Year’s Day after fleeing from police and breaking into a home in Howell are awaiting arraignment.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the two suspects who were taken into custody are both from the Jackson area. Deputies were first dispatched to the area of Burkhart Road and Grand River around 11:40am on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle in the area but it fled off the road, rammed a Sheriff's Office patrol car, and left the scene. Authorities say the vehicle the drove recklessly into the City of Howell, where the occupants fled on foot and broke into an occupied residence. Multiple witnesses called 911 and directed responders to the location of the vehicle occupants, and they were taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office has since identified the suspects as a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Jackson. The female suspect remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail while the male suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital for medical conditions that authorities say are not related to his arrest or attempts to escape.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. Police from multiple agencies assisted and investigation showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and that the occupants were in possession of controlled substances. (JM)