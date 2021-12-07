Enjoy Breakfast With Santa While Supporting Local Vets

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Families are invited to enjoy breakfast with Santa at an event this weekend that will benefit local veterans.



Veterans Connected and Veterans Service Dogs are holding their inaugural Breakfast with Santa, this Saturday from 9:30am to 1:30pm at 2/42 Community Church in Genoa Township. Veterans can eat and take pictures with Saint Nick for free, with others able to do so by donation. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, activities for kids, and military vehicles, including an Osprey. Veterans Services and information will be available for those interested.



Veterans Connected’s goal is to leave no veteran behind, as they work to provide timely help to those who served our country whether it is by helping with home clean-ups and repairs or lending assistance with food and bills. Veterans Service Dogs trains dogs found in local animal shelters and matches them up with veterans to assist with their handler’s disabilities.



Tickets for this event can be reserved online through a link on our website.