"Breakfast With The Grinch" To Return For Pinckney's Light Up The Park

November 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A recently-closed restaurant that many described as a “community treasure” in downtown Pinckney will re-open its doors for one final day – complete with a hefty dose of holiday cheer.



“Breakfast with the Grinch” will be back at Aunt Betty’s on Saturday, November 29th in conjunction with Pinckney’s Light Up The Park event. It will feature breakfast, laughs, and “all the Grinchy fun”.



Organizers posted “Aunt Betty’s is opening her doors one last time just for this special event, and we could not be more grateful and excited. This makes the morning even more magical and nostalgic for our community!…Let’s give Aunt Betty’s the sweetest send-off and pack the place with Christmas cheer!”



Limited tickets are available. That link is provided.



As for Pinckney’s Light Up the Park, the tree lighting and other festivities run from 4:30pm to 7:30pm Saturday, November 29th over at the town square.



Evening Schedule:



-4:30 PM – Cookie Crawl

Start at PCYDI and enjoy sweet treats as you stroll through downtown.



-5:30 PM – Santa Arrives and Lights Up the Park



Gather as Santa flips the switch and the park glows with holiday magic.



Throughout the Evening (4:30 PM to 7:30 PM):

-Santa in the gazebo for visits and photos

-Hot chocolate at PCYDI

-Pony Rides with Hell Creek Equestrian in the park

-Free carriage rides circling the park for families

-Warming barrels to stay cozy

-Carolers singing under the big tree

-Kids Craft Tent for hands-on holiday fun

-Wrap up the night surrounded by twinkling lights, festive music, and the joy of community.