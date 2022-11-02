Breakfast & National Cemetery Bus Tour For Local Veterans

Local veterans can sign up for a breakfast and bus tour of the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.



A complimentary bus tour of the cemetery and a free informational seminar is being offered next week by Borek Jennings Funeral Home, in partnership with Livingston County Veterans Services ad Gold Star Mortgage.



Veterans and their spouses are welcome to attend.



The event aims to educate veterans about how to honor their services while protecting their loved ones from unnecessary financial and emotional burdens. A complimentary breakfast will be served.



Attendees will meet at Borek Jennings Funeral Home at 1700 Highland Road in Howell Township at 8:30am next Thursday.



Those interested are asked to RSVP at 517-295-0705 as space is limited.