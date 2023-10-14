Braver Angels to Host Skills Workshop At Howell Library

October 14, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





A skills workshop is being hosted on October 19th by a bi-partisan group in an effort to teach the skills needed to have more productive conversations across the political divide.



Braver Angels Michigan says its aim is to “depolarize the mitten state.”



The group is hosting the workshop at 6:00pm Thursday the 19th at the Howell Carnegie District Library. The event will be held in the Meabon Room and is designed to bridge the divide between left and right.



A press release from the group points out the divided environment in which political conversations often turn angry and counterproductive. Braver Angels hopes to help people listen, build trust, and clarify disagreements.



“Braver Angels” was inspired by the words of Abraham Lincoln, who called on Americans to “summon the better angels of our nature.”



Interested parties may visit the provided link for details, or to register.