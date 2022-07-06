Court Hearing Set For Man Charged In Local Stabbing Death

July 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A hearing is set next week for a man authorities say confessed to killing a local woman after being pulled over in Texas.



47-year-old Brandon Eric Wilson of Genoa Township is charged with one count of homicide-open murder in the death of 66-year-old Janey Lynn Cairns, also of Genoa Township.



Wilson was stopped in Texas on October 4th, 2021 for a traffic violation and at that time, made statements to law enforcement that ultimately resulted in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responding to conduct a welfare check of Cairns’ residence – where Cairns body was discovered.



Authorities in Texas said that during the traffic stop in that state, Wilson exited the vehicle with his hands up and stated that he did something bad in Howell and had either killed or injured the victim.



Police said Wilson later waived his Miranda rights and gave a full confession that he stabbed and assaulted Cairns several times. During the local welfare check, Cairns’ body was found wrapped in blankets in a hallway closet.



In March, Wilson was referred to the state’s forensic center for an evaluation on competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility. Reports were later received indicating he was competent to stand trial, and Wilson’s case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court in late May.



Wilson is charged as a 3rd time habitual offender and is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing next week. If convicted as charged, he faces life in prison.