Former Detroit Tiger Joins BHS Baseball Staff

September 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





Former Detroit Tiger and University of Michigan Assistant Brandon Inge is joining the Brighton High School baseball staff.



Coach Charlie Christner broke the news to players last week. He told the local paper Inge contacted him when his family moved to Brighton last year. His son Chase is a junior at Brighton High School.



Inge also worked as a player development director at the Legacy Center, leaving for U of M in 2020. He most recently served as an assistant at Detroit Country Day, where his other son Tyler played high school ball.