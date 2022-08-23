Motor Carrier Officers Participating In Brake Safety Week

August 23, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Officers are stepping up inspections as part of Brake Safety Week.



Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose chafing and defective equipment violations.



The enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week which started on Sunday and runs through this Saturday. The vehicle inspection includes checking brake systems, cargo securement, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires and electrical systems.



Drivers are asked to provide their operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation. Inspectors will also be on the lookout for alcohol and/or drug impairment. August is Brake Safety Awareness Month.



Members will be educating commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, mechanics, owner-operators, and others on the importance of proper brake maintenance.