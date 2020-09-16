Local Man Attempts To Burn Down Home, Poison Family Member

September 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Brighton Township man remains jailed after authorities say he tried to poison a family member’s food and burn down his home.



35-year-old Bradley James Crainer was arrested on September 8th after the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says an investigation revealed that Crainer had opened a natural gas line inside of his vacant home in an attempt to destroy the residence. The Sheriff’s Office says there was no actual fire or explosion and the residence was not damaged. Investigation further revealed that the subject had placed an injurious substance into a family member's food, which caused the family member to become temporarily ill. The family member did not seek medical attention and has made a full recovery.



Crainer has since been arraigned on charges of Preparation to Burn and Adulterated Food in 53rd District Court in Howell. He remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail on a $500,000 cash surety bond. A probable cause conference is set for September 22nd. If convicted, Crainer faces up to 15 years in prison. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.



A press release notes the charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.