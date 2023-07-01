Boys Honored for Saving 7-year-old From Drowning in Fenton

July 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two young boys have been honored for their efforts in rescuing another child who fell into a pool at a Fenton apartment complex.



According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, 8-year-old Weston and 12-year-old Noah (pictured) helped saved the life of a 7-year-old boy who fell into the pool on June 20.



The 7-year-old, named Griffin, apparently wandered from his mother before falling into the pool and sinking to the bottom. Noah and Weston saw the incident and quickly rescued the boy by pulling him out of the water and onto the pool deck.



The boy’s mother was notified and rushed to initiate CPR.



By the time first responders arrived, Griffin was reportedly not moving and had turned blue. However; early CPR efforts were key to his survival, as it initiated some coughing and breathing movements.



Griffin was rushed to the hospital and amazingly, made a full recovery within 36 hours.



The quick actions of Noah and Weston were honored on Thursday, June 29 by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Griffin and his parents, as well as the various emergency crews who responded to the scene.



The boys were given sheriff stars and gifts for their heroism. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson commented, “Without these guys, he wouldn’t be here right now.”



During the ceremony, Sheriff Swanson acknowledged Sheriff Mike Murphy of Livingston County for reaching out to encourage that Noah and Weston be honored by Genesee County authorities for their lifesaving efforts.