Police Identify Boy Who Died in Water Accident at Camp Dearborn

July 9, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



After gathering additional information, police now have a more complete picture of what happened in a tragic accident Wed. at Camp Dearborn near Milford.



State Police 1st Lt. Michael Shaw says it appears to have been a tragic accident.



Police say that 10-year-old Carson Dunn was playing on a floating play structure, or playscape, in the middle of a small lake at the camp near Milford Wednesday evening when he apparently lost his footing and fell into the water.



A lifeguard responded quickly, removed the boy from the lake and carried him to the beach, where CPR was attempted. First Responders from the Milford Fire Department were able to briefly find a pulse and the boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. However, further attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he later died.



Dunn, who was described as always being upbeat and happy, attended Country Oaks Elementary School in the Huron Valley School District.



The 626-acre Camp Dearborn, owned by the city of Dearborn, has several small lakes and ponds and access to the Huron River.