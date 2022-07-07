Boy Dies from Floating Playground Structure at Camp Dearborn

July 7, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A 10-year-old boy has died in a water-related accident at Camp Dearborn in Oakland County.



Michigan State Police say the child fell off a piece of floating playground equipment Wednesday evening and into the unnamed lake. Neither the boy nor his family have yet been identified.



Although troopers were unable to revive the child, Milford Village Fire Dept. crews did manage to detect a pulse and transported the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say all indications are that it was just a tragic, heart-rending accident.



Camp Dearborn, owned by the city of Dearborn, MI, is a 626-acre park in western Oakland County just outside the village of Milford. It has several lakes and ponds as well as access to the Huron River, a swimming pool, picnic sites and camping areas.