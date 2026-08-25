Bountiful Harvest Among 50 Recipients of Food Pantry Grant Program

August 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Bountiful Harvest in Brighton is among 50 Michigan food pantries splitting a quarter million dollars in grant money to expand access to fresh, nutritious food.



The investment from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan and the Superior Health Foundation is part of the program’s fifth consecutive year.



Participating food pantries will receive refrigeration units valued at up to $7,000, technical support to improve operations, nutrition education resources and $250 to purchase dairy products for their pantries.



Since its inception, the Food Pantry Grant Program has invested more than $1.2 million in 269 organizations, helping increase food access for more than 120,000 Michigan residents each month.



According to Feeding America, more than 1.5 million Michiganders experienced food insecurity in 2024. Veterans and people with disabilities are among those disproportionately affected by food insecurity. While older adults experience food insecurity at lower rates than the general population, access to nutritious food remains particularly important because of age-related challenges. Nearly every pantry receiving a grant serves seniors (96%), people with disabilities (92%) and veterans (88%).



"The Food Pantry Grant Program remains an important tool in addressing nutrition insecurity by reducing barriers that prevent Michigan families from getting fresh foods on the table and supporting the distribution of dairy and other healthy options," said Tiffany Albert, senior vice president of Community Relations and chief inclusion officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.



"Through this grant program, Blue Cross and our partners are working with an additional 50 food pantries statewide to improve access to fresh foods in the communities they serve. Together, we’re helping to support thousands of Michigan families with the nutrition they need to live healthier lives."