New App For Convenient Bottle Returns

June 6, 2022

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com



A new app called Sipzee will pick up your returnable bottles and cans at your curbside and eliminate the bother of you taking them back to the store.



The Sipzee app allows you to schedule a pickup time, calculate the number of returnables and gets you paid. There is one hitch. Instead of the usual ten-cent deposit fee, you’ll only receive a nickel. However, you get the option to get paid or donate your deposit cash to a charity.



Sipzee started in Grand Rapids two years ago and $10,000 has already been donated to local charities. They are also looking for full or part-time employees. To, learn more go to www.sipzee.