Pathway Construction On Border-To-Border Trail

March 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Non-motorized pathway construction is picking back up again for the season.



Starting today, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will continue non-motorized pathway construction for the Border-to-Border (B2B) trail near Huron River Drive, between Zeeb Road and East Delhi Road in Scio Township.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.



The lane restrictions are expected to be in place for approximately six months. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.