Boots And Brews Pub Crawl Fundraiser Returning May 15th

May 3, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A popular fundraiser is returning to Brighton for the benefit of those who served our country and their families.



After taking a year off due to pandemic restrictions, the Brighton Boots and Brews Pub Crawl is returning for its second run, Saturday, May 15th, from noon to 6pm. The event is being organized by the local Livingston County non-profit VETLIFE, whose mission is to provide veterans with sustainable solutions while promoting a safer, healthier, and prosperous civilian lifestyle.



VETLIFE President Joshua Parish said in a release, that is not your usual college town pub crawl. He said in 2019 they saw the community come together for 6 hours of camaraderie with people in ages ranging from their 20s to their 80s.



This event is open to all 21 and up- veterans, beer enthusiasts, and the general public alike. By purchasing tickets, participants will be able to enjoy the afternoon at a variety of downtown Brighton bars with discounted food and drinks. Those taking part are also encouraged to wear boots, camo, or patriotic outfits.



VETLIFE Vice-President Joe Riker said the last Boots and Brews was a big hit and this year’s stands to be better than ever. There will be live music featuring the Billy Gunther Band at the AMP and event t-shirts from Nine-Line Apparel. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to buy tickets in advance, if possible, to get the best price and to help organizers with planning so that they can make this the most successful and enjoyable event.





Tickets and additional details are available through the link below.



(Photos, Logos: VETLIFEtoday.org)