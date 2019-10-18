Boots And Brews Pub Crawl To Benefit Local Veterans

October 18, 2019

A new pub crawl through downtown Brighton will benefit a local veteran’s service. The 1st Annual Brighton Boots and Brews Pub Crawl will take place Saturday, November 9th, from noon to 6pm, following the Veteran’s Day Parade which begins at 11. 100% of funds raised will benefit the local veteran non-profit VETLIFE. This event is open to veterans, their families, and supporters ages 21 and up. VETLIFE Vice President Joe Riker said the crawl is a fun, new way to not only build camaraderie, but also assist fundraising for future veteran resource events.



The pub crawl begins at Jameson’s Irish Pub where participants will receive a 17oz keepsake cup for their drinks, entry into giveaways, and a wristband that will entitle them to exclusive drink and food specials at each participating location. Event-goers can then travel to those locations at their own leisure.



Boots, camo, patriotic, military, and/or red, white and blue clothing is encouraged.



Early bird tickets are on sale through October 31st for $10 each, with additional discounts available for groups of 4. That prices rises to $15 on November 1st. Organizers are expecting a large turnout and encourage those interested to order tickets early. For more information, including a list of participating bars and ticket info, visit https://www.vetlifetoday.org/events. (MK)