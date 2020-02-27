Book Reading Event To Advocate For Transgender Identities

February 27, 2020

A local organization that advocates for the LGBTQ community is holding a pair of book readings for children around the county. The Pride Alliance of Livingston is a community based organization that promotes an all-inclusive community for their neighbors through LGBTQ+ education, collaboration, and advocacy for equality, in order to celebrate our similarities and embrace our individuality.



Tomorrow they are holding two readings of the children’s book “I Am Jazz” in Howell and Green Oak Township. The book, co-written by Jessica Herthal and Jazz Jennings, gives an illustrated, first person account of being transgendered. The book has been used to help children, families, and schools better understand transgendered identity since it was written in 2014.



The first reading will take place tomorrow afternoon from 4 to 5pm at the Howell Carnegie Library in downtown Howell. The second will be at the Barnes and Noble bookstore in Green Oak Township. That reading will be from 6 to 7pm.