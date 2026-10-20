17th Annual Boo Fest At Green Oak Village Place Friday

October 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual tradition and family-friendly Halloween event returns this Friday in Green Oak Township.



The 17th annual Boo Fest will bring together more than 50 Green Oak Village Place tenants and local Brighton-area businesses for a free community trick-or-treating event throughout the center with seasonal games, giveaways, and other family activities from 5:30 to 7:30pm.



Costumes are encouraged.



The celebration is said to be especially meaningful this year as Green Oak Village Place marks its 20th anniversary in the community - and its annual Boo Fest is expanding beyond the shopping center for the first time through a new partnership with the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



As Green Oak Village Place celebrates two decades in the community, officials say the center continues to evolve with new retailers while maintaining longtime tenants, including Barnes & Noble, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JCPenney, and expanding its role as a gathering place for local businesses and families.



More information is in the provided link.



Photo: Green Oak Village Place Facebook