Bond Set at $500,000 for Man Arrested with Meth-Making Chemicals inside MSU's Wells Hall

April 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An Ingham County judge on Thursday set bond at $500,000 for a 31-year-old East Lansing man discovered with meth-making chemicals inside Michigan State University's Wells Hall.



Xin Tong is charged with malicious destruction of property and possessing substances to operate a meth lab. It's unclear if he's a student at MSU.



A pre-examination is scheduled May 8. A preliminary hearing is set for May 14.



Campus Police Chief Mike Yankowski did not explicitly say investigators discovered an active drug lab inside the building. But he noted that flooring, doors and carpet would need to be cleaned or replaced.



Wells Hall has been closed since Monday.



Police responding to a trespassing call discovered Tong inside the building Sunday night with multiple bags of liquids, which turned out to be hydrochloric acid, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, acetone and butane, the chief said.



“Most of these items are household items,” Yankowski said. “Those products alone might not be dangerous, but if you start mixing chemicals together there is a reaction.”



Michigan State is holding final exams this week followed by graduation events.