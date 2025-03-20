Bond Set at $50,000 for Mason Man Who Stole Vehicle with Owner's Dog Inside

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports bond was set at $50,000 for a Mason man charged with stealing a car with a dog inside early Tuesday morning.



According to a release, 26-year-old Logan Daily faces charges including unlawful driving away an automobile, resisting and obstructing, receiving and concealing stolen property, and being a habitual offender.



Deputies were called to the scene in Delhi Township at 2 am Tuesday for a stolen vehicle. The victim advised that his dog, named "Moose" was in the vehicle.



The vehicle was found abandoned at Cedar and College roads around 9 am. Daily was arrested two hours later on North College road.



"Moose" was located in good health and returned to his owner.



The sheriff’s office thanked "those in the community who partnered with us by sharing our social media posts about the missing dog. We are thrilled that Moose has been reunited with his owner."



Photo courtesy of Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page.