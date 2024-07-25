Bond Set at $200K for Hampton Inn Robber

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Joshua Bargovan was arraigned Wednesday by Livingston County Magistrate Sherwood on one count of armed robbery stemming from the armed robbery that took place at the Hampton Inn in the City of Brighton on Monday, July 15.



Bargovan remains lodged at the Livingston County jail on a $200,000 cash or surety bond.



Mr. Bargovan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Judge Bain’s court. The court appearance is set for probable cause hearing.