Bond Reduction Denied For Man Charged In Baseball Bat Assault

March 4, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A reduction in bond has been rejected for a Stockbridge accused of using a baseball bat to assault two acquaintances.



41-year-old Wayne Seely is charged with two counts each of Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from an incident on August 21st of 2020 on Patterson Lake Road in Putnam Township. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault complaint, with an investigation indicating that Seely had attacked two 40-year old Putnam Township residents with a baseball bat.



Seely knew the victims, who were transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center with serious injuries. One of the victims lost an eye in the attack. Seely fled the scene but was located at his home in Stockbridge, where he was taken into custody by the Livingston County Regional SWAT Team after several hours of negotiations.



In court today, Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty denied a defense request that Seely’s $1 million dollar bond be reduced to either a personal bond or a recognizance bond. Prosecutors objected, citing the serious nature of the charges and that Seely still represented a flight risk.



If convicted, Seely faces up to life behind bars. He is next due back in court March 26th for a pre-trial hearing.