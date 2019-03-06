Bond Reduced For White Lake Man Charged With Shooting Ex-Roommate

After being charged with shooting his former roommate, a White Lake man has had his bond reduced.



23-year-old Brandon Lee Morfitt is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and three weapons counts in the January 4th shooting of a 22-year-old man. White Lake Township police found the victim lying on a porch of a home in the 300 block of Willow Lane when they arrived after being dispatched on a disturbance complaint. The victim had been shot in the abdomen and was seriously injured.



Morfitt was formally arraigned on the charges Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, where the judge granted a defense motion to reduce his $150,000 cash bond to $100,000 with a 10% cash alternative. However, Morfitt must wear a GPS tether while out on bond. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 9th. (JK)